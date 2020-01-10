What Are You Playing? (October 2020)
What Are You Playing? (October 2020)
I decided to not pick up any more games until the new systems launch, although we'll see if that actually happens.
The plan right now is to just finish working my way through Super Mario 3D All-Stars. I'm nearing the end (of what I'm willing to do) in Super Mario 64, with 55 stars. I'll do the bare minimum to get to the end and move on with my life. If Limited Run gets Shantae and the Seven Sirens to me before the month's out, I'll start on that too.
Re: What Are You Playing? (October 2020)
Fall Guys on PS4. I'm terrible but I love it.
Yakuza 0 on XO. I'm just past the halfway point. I'm generally getting 1 chapter done per night, so it's going well.
