Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) - 3/26/21
From the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights into Dreams! The trailer for this one has been going around for a while, but I didnt see a thread here for it, so...here you go.
Reminds me of Grabbed by the Ghoulies or Voodoo Vince or any of the other long-forgotten Xbox 3D platformers. Not feeling it.
