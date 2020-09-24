Amazon Luna (new streaming game service)
What we need now, another streaming game service!
https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1309187403572301824
@Nibellion: Amazon announces Amazon Luna, a new cloud gaming service
- Introductory price: $5.99 per month
- 4K/60FPS for selected titles
- coming to PC, Mac, iOS (Android later)
- more than 100 games available
- powered by AWS
- Twitch integration
https://t.co/UWseLQjLHB https://t.co/8QYh0wP0Oa
