Amazon Luna (new streaming game service)

Amazon Luna (new streaming game service)

   
09-24-20
Amazon Luna (new streaming game service)
What we need now, another streaming game service!

https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1309187403572301824

@Nibellion: Amazon announces Amazon Luna, a new cloud gaming service

- Introductory price: $5.99 per month
- 4K/60FPS for selected titles
- coming to PC, Mac, iOS (Android later)
- more than 100 games available
- powered by AWS
- Twitch integration

Re: Amazon Luna (new streaming game service)
No no no, fucking no...
