XBOX upgrading hard drive?

so if i'm getting an 8TB hard drive for my XBOX, already have 2TB which is almost full, would it make sense to transfer all the 2TB stuff to the 8 or would that take too long?



i can just plug in the 2TB to the 8TB since the 8 has USB ports. i don't think i will ever use or need the 6TB leftover, but just thought for simplicity and hardware clutter sake it might be better to transfer.



which is better/more ideal? and if i just plug in the 2TB to the 8TB will my XBOX then recognize the 3 storage drives (internal and 2 external)?



thanks in advance.