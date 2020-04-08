DVD Talk Forum

Fall Guys (PC, PS4) 8/4/2020

Fall Guys (PC, PS4) 8/4/2020

   
09-17-20, 09:55 AM
Fall Guys (PC, PS4) 8/4/2020

I'm surprised there's no thread for this considering how popular it is. If you don't know what it is, think Battle Royale meets Mario Party. 60 bean-people compete in a series of mini-games until there is only one left. Very simple, and very fun. Free on PS4 if you have PS+, or you can buy it on Steam.

Anyway, the only real reason I started this thread was to brag that I FINALLY won a round last night. That is all.
