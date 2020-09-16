Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5; 2021)
You wont need to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 to play one of its big upcoming titles. Sony revealed today it plans to release Horizon Forbidden Weston PlayStation 4. Whats more, if you do end up buying the game on PS4, youll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Sony plans the same treatment for SackBoy A Big Adventure and Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch, the company said.
So if the PS4 version is cheaper, why not buy that version and then get the free upgrade for PS5? Not saying there will be a price difference but could be a cheaper way around paying next-gen premium.
The two games I am looking forward to the most are this and Spiderman: Miles Morales... and if this is the case, I'll get them for my PS4 Pro and put off the PS5 for awhile.
This was one of the main reasons I was thinking of upgrading but if I can play on the ps4 Ill do like Im doing with Xbox and wait for the first price drop. I can put off better load times and slightly better graphics as long as I still have access to new releases.
