Video Game Talk
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: Playstation 4/5

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: Playstation 4/5

   
09-16-20, 10:24 PM
gerrythedon
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,178
Received 20 Likes on 19 Posts
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: Playstation 4/5



You wont need to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 to play one of its big upcoming titles. Sony revealed today it plans to release Horizon Forbidden Weston PlayStation 4. Whats more, if you do end up buying the game on PS4, youll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Sony plans the same treatment for SackBoy A Big Adventure and Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch, the company said.
https://www.engadget.com/horizon-for...215249430.html
09-16-20, 10:35 PM
Deftones
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,694
Received 104 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: Playstation 4/5
So if the PS4 version is cheaper, why not buy that version and then get the free upgrade for PS5? Not saying there will be a price difference but could be a cheaper way around paying next-gen premium.
