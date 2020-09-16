View Poll Results: Which next-gen consoles are you getting before 2020 is over?
Xbox Series S ($299)
0
0%
PS5 Digital ($399)
0
0%
Xbox Series X ($499)
50.00%
PS5 ($499)
100.00%
NONE OF THE ABOVE
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,637
#2
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Depends how hard they are to get, for me at least. I'll get the PS5 for sure, maybe the Xbox One X because of Gamepass depending on how easy it is to get.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,637
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
I may actually end up with the X and the PS5 disc-version. Definitely pre-ordering the X for day-one with PS5 maybe as a Christmas present just to spread out the cost a bit.
#4
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Leaning towards the PS5 with the disc drive, but I probably wont get it until its been out for a while.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,637
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Also, I know this is slightly off-topic, but with next-gen all-digital consoles launching at $300 and $400 in 2 months... RIP GameStop.
#8
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,984
Received 221 Likes on 153 Posts
#9
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,637
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 15,813
Received 72 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
I.. don't know. I still need to get a 4K TV, which then means also upgrading my receiver... I don't know that I want to shell out around $4-5K right now to really jump into the next gen.
#12
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,464
Received 705 Likes on 425 Posts
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
