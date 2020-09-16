DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Which next-gen consoles are you getting before 2020 is over?
PS5 Digital ($399)
Xbox Series X ($499)
PS5 ($499)
NONE OF THE ABOVE
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?

   
09-16-20, 03:47 PM
Dan
Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?

poll incoming
09-16-20, 03:49 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Depends how hard they are to get, for me at least. I'll get the PS5 for sure, maybe the Xbox One X because of Gamepass depending on how easy it is to get.
09-16-20, 03:51 PM
Dan
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
I may actually end up with the X and the PS5 disc-version. Definitely pre-ordering the X for day-one with PS5 maybe as a Christmas present just to spread out the cost a bit.
09-16-20, 03:52 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Leaning towards the PS5 with the disc drive, but I probably wont get it until its been out for a while.
09-16-20, 03:53 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
PS5 and hopefully a 4k tv the same day.
09-16-20, 03:54 PM
Dan
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Also, I know this is slightly off-topic, but with next-gen all-digital consoles launching at $300 and $400 in 2 months... RIP GameStop.
09-16-20, 03:55 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Both PS5 disc version and Series X at launch.
09-16-20, 03:55 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Originally Posted by The Questyen View Post
Both PS5 disc version and Series X at launch.
Ditto.
09-16-20, 03:56 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
PS5 and hopefully a 4k tv the same day.
My problem is still upgrading my receiver. I doubt my current one passes through UHD/4k at all (and neither system has optical out or dual HDMI out, right?)
09-16-20, 03:59 PM
Dan
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
My problem is still upgrading my receiver. I doubt my current one passes through UHD/4k at all (and neither system has optical out or dual HDMI out, right?)
^ If you have a relatively newer TV, it should have HDMI ARC out. So you could do Consoles Out -> TV then TV ARC -> Receiver.
09-16-20, 04:02 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
I.. don't know. I still need to get a 4K TV, which then means also upgrading my receiver... I don't know that I want to shell out around $4-5K right now to really jump into the next gen.
09-16-20, 04:04 PM
Re: Alright nerds, what next-gen consoles are you picking up before the end of 2020?
Originally Posted by spainlinx0 View Post
I.. don't know. I still need to get a 4K TV, which then means also upgrading my receiver... I don't know that I want to shell out around $4-5K right now to really jump into the next gen.
I am in the same boat. But I will still get a PS5 at launch for the new games. I can wait a year or two for the XSX
