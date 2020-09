Re: Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?

Until recently it was my DS Lite. I used it mainly to play GameBoy Advance games as well as some regular DS games. Something is wrong with it though because Iíve changed the battery and it randomly powers itself off on a charge. I use my 3DS occasionally, but I liked the DS Lite for the GBA games.



I also use my PS Vita somewhat regularly even though itís an extinct handheld. I donít have a bunch of games for it, but the ones I have I enjoy.



The GameBoy Color is used somewhat (technically my brotherís but I wound up with it), and I do fire up the Wii once in a while since getting an adapter that allows it to plug in with HDMI instead of composite.