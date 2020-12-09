DVD Talk Forum

Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?

Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?

   
09-12-20, 06:25 PM
Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
While not exactly old, the Wii U is the oldest video game console I still play on a regular basis. What is the oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
09-12-20, 06:33 PM
Re: Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
Until recently it was my DS Lite. I used it mainly to play GameBoy Advance games as well as some regular DS games. Something is wrong with it though because Ive changed the battery and it randomly powers itself off on a charge. I use my 3DS occasionally, but I liked the DS Lite for the GBA games.

I also use my PS Vita somewhat regularly even though its an extinct handheld. I dont have a bunch of games for it, but the ones I have I enjoy.

The GameBoy Color is used somewhat (technically my brothers but I wound up with it), and I do fire up the Wii once in a while since getting an adapter that allows it to plug in with HDMI instead of composite.
09-12-20, 06:58 PM
Re: Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
I still use my GameBoy Advance Color to play Samurai Jack, Tron 2.0 Killer App, and Legend of Zelda: The Minnish Cap from time to time.
