Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 791
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
While not exactly old, the Wii U is the oldest video game console I still play on a regular basis. What is the oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
#2
Re: Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
Until recently it was my DS Lite. I used it mainly to play GameBoy Advance games as well as some regular DS games. Something is wrong with it though because Ive changed the battery and it randomly powers itself off on a charge. I use my 3DS occasionally, but I liked the DS Lite for the GBA games.
I also use my PS Vita somewhat regularly even though its an extinct handheld. I dont have a bunch of games for it, but the ones I have I enjoy.
The GameBoy Color is used somewhat (technically my brothers but I wound up with it), and I do fire up the Wii once in a while since getting an adapter that allows it to plug in with HDMI instead of composite.
I also use my PS Vita somewhat regularly even though its an extinct handheld. I dont have a bunch of games for it, but the ones I have I enjoy.
The GameBoy Color is used somewhat (technically my brothers but I wound up with it), and I do fire up the Wii once in a while since getting an adapter that allows it to plug in with HDMI instead of composite.
Last edited by Mike86; 09-12-20 at 06:39 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?
I still use my GameBoy Advance Color to play Samurai Jack, Tron 2.0 Killer App, and Legend of Zelda: The Minnish Cap from time to time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off