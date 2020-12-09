Re: Oldest video game console you still play on a regular basis?

Until recently it was my DS Lite. I used it mainly to play GameBoy Advance games as well as some regular DS games. Something is wrong with it though because Ive changed the battery and it randomly powers itself off on a charge. I use my 3DS occasionally, but I liked the DS Lite for the GBA games.



I also use my PS Vita somewhat regularly even though its an extinct handheld. I dont have a bunch of games for it, but the ones I have I enjoy.



The GameBoy Color is used somewhat (technically my brothers but I wound up with it), and I do fire up the Wii once in a while since getting an adapter that allows it to plug in with HDMI instead of composite.

