Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

   
09-03-20, 12:49 PM
Thread Starter
 
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Mario gets a new Game & Watch for his 35th anniversary

Ryan GilliamSep 3, 2020, 9:31am EDT
On Thursday, Nintendo published a new Nintendo Direct for Marios 35th Anniversary. Nintendo announced the long-rumored Super Mario 3D All-Stars, alongside a few other surprise products. Namely, Mario will get his own Game & Watch system later this year.

On Nov. 13, Nintendo will launch a new piece of Game & Watch hardware  those plastic handheld systems from the 1980s. With Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., players can play through the original Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, use a Mario-themed clock mode to tell time, or relive one of the original Game & Watch classics: Ball, re-themed around everyones favorite Italian plumber.

According to Nintendo, the new Game & Watchs clock feature has 35 little touches to discover in celebration of the anniversary. The Game & Watch itself wont be like you remember it either, with a new, modern cross-shaped control pad to make the original Mario games feel a bit snappier. It also has a full-color, liquid crystal display, to make the NES classics look better than the original Game & Watch games.

Nintendo will manufacture and sell a limited number of Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. systems this November for $49.99.
https://www.polygon.com/2020/9/3/214...intendo-direct

I wasnt sure if a new thread was necessarily needed for this, but what the heck. More coming out of Nintendos 35th Anniversary celebration of Mario. This looks pretty cool to me. Ill probably try grabbing one.
09-03-20, 01:04 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
Yeah, I saw this news and wasn't sure a new thread was needed... but this is an instant buy for me. Now gimme the clamshell games like Donkey Kong...
09-03-20, 01:09 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
If the price isn't obscene, I can see grabbing this as a nice little collectible and easy way to play on the go.

09-03-20, 01:17 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
If the price isn't obscene, I can see grabbing this as a nice little collectible and easy way to play on the go.
It's 49.99
09-03-20, 01:49 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
seems like a terrible value compared to the NES Classic, but I guess the screen and game & watch form factor is their justification? $20 would have been a more appropriate price.
09-03-20, 02:02 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
seems like a terrible value compared to the NES Classic
I agree. I wouldve gotten this for the novelty value if itd been $20 or $30, but for $50...I mean, at least gimme a Game Boy Classic!
09-03-20, 02:22 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
It is somewhat pricey, but its cool and kinda cute. Plus Super Mario Bros. is endlessly replayable to me. I also dont have any version of a Game & Watch so for that novelty factor and it being limited makes me want it.
09-03-20, 02:25 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
Yup, I'm considering at $50, but at $30 it was probably an instant buy for me.
09-03-20, 02:53 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
How small is the screen? Makes me want to dig up my Gameboy Micro
09-03-20, 04:32 PM
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
It's 49.99
Yecch.

I agree. I wouldve gotten this for the novelty value if itd been $20 or $30, but for $50...I mean, at least gimme a Game Boy Classic!
Yeah, totally.
How small is the screen? Makes me want to dig up my Gameboy Micro
I have the GBA micro with the Famicom paint scheme, I can still play any of the classic games that got released on GBA games. Guess I'll just stick with that.
