Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
Ryan GilliamSep 3, 2020, 9:31am EDT
On Thursday, Nintendo published a new Nintendo Direct for Marios 35th Anniversary. Nintendo announced the long-rumored Super Mario 3D All-Stars, alongside a few other surprise products. Namely, Mario will get his own Game & Watch system later this year.
On Nov. 13, Nintendo will launch a new piece of Game & Watch hardware those plastic handheld systems from the 1980s. With Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., players can play through the original Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, use a Mario-themed clock mode to tell time, or relive one of the original Game & Watch classics: Ball, re-themed around everyones favorite Italian plumber.
According to Nintendo, the new Game & Watchs clock feature has 35 little touches to discover in celebration of the anniversary. The Game & Watch itself wont be like you remember it either, with a new, modern cross-shaped control pad to make the original Mario games feel a bit snappier. It also has a full-color, liquid crystal display, to make the NES classics look better than the original Game & Watch games.
Nintendo will manufacture and sell a limited number of Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. systems this November for $49.99.
I wasnt sure if a new thread was necessarily needed for this, but what the heck. More coming out of Nintendos 35th Anniversary celebration of Mario. This looks pretty cool to me. Ill probably try grabbing one.
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
Yeah, I saw this news and wasn't sure a new thread was needed... but this is an instant buy for me. Now gimme the clamshell games like Donkey Kong...
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
If the price isn't obscene, I can see grabbing this as a nice little collectible and easy way to play on the go.
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
seems like a terrible value compared to the NES Classic, but I guess the screen and game & watch form factor is their justification? $20 would have been a more appropriate price.
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
It is somewhat pricey, but its cool and kinda cute. Plus Super Mario Bros. is endlessly replayable to me. I also dont have any version of a Game & Watch so for that novelty factor and it being limited makes me want it.
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
Yup, I'm considering at $50, but at $30 it was probably an instant buy for me.
Re: Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.
