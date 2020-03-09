DVD Talk Forum

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)

   
09-03-20, 08:25 AM
Adam Tyner
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)
Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online* and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.
09-03-20, 10:06 AM
Sonny Corinthos
Now, this is the one I have been waiting for! I just wish we didn't have to wait so long to get it.
09-03-20, 10:17 AM
Decker
Is this the same game as the one that came to the 3DS?
09-03-20, 10:26 AM
too much
I believe this is the updated and expanded Wii U game (3D World). The 3DS game was 3D Land.
09-03-20, 10:55 AM
Sonny Corinthos

Were these ever released before? I don't remember them if they were.
09-03-20, 11:13 AM
Adam Tyner
Originally Posted by Sonny Corinthos View Post
Were these ever released before? I don't remember them if they were.
Nope, they're new. 3D World predated Amiibo by about a year.
