Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)
Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online* and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.
Re: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)
Now, this is the one I have been waiting for! I just wish we didn't have to wait so long to get it.
Re: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)
Is this the same game as the one that came to the 3DS?
