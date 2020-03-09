Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch; 2/12/21)

Quote:

Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online* and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.