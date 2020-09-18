DVD Talk Forum

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)

   
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.
No Galaxy 2, alas.

DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
My kid will want these for sure, he loves these and really wants to play Sunshine
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Originally Posted by milo bloom View Post
and really wants to play Sunshine
It's the only Mario game I've owned and never finished. It was in those dark days when I wasn't very diligent about completing games.

And I haven't had the chance, since I gave my copy to a relative. For the past few years, I've come close to buying it again, but I couldn't shake the feeling that some kind of remastering or revisiting was on the way. And hey, here it is! I'm curious how it'll play without analog triggers. (Maybe that's in this morning's Direct; I haven't watched it yet.)
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
I am a huge Mario fan, but I have never cared for those three games.
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
That announced "expiration date" for sale of the game is really weird. I don't think I have ever seen that before, especially for a digital release. At least I know that I won't need to wait for a sale - - at least not after March 10th.
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
That announced "expiration date" for sale of the game is really weird.
It is! I get maybe the physical release being a limited run, but I can't wrap my head around making the digital version only available for a few months.
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)

Nintendo is going all out for this. I wouldn't mind having a pair, but they will most likely sell out very quickly.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Im happy to get the three games and Ill definitely buy this. I dont quite get why they omitted Super Mario Galaxy 2 though.

At first I thought maybe theyd do a 3D All-Stars Volume Two or something, but that seems unlikely due to the separate release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury.

Not really sure what else theyd pair with Super Mario Galaxy 2. Unless they put it with Super Mario 3D Land.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
It is! I get maybe the physical release being a limited run, but I can't wrap my head around making the digital version only available for a few months.
People are speculating that after the limited run, they will be sold individually. That way Nintendo can have a special release now, and 3 items for the eShop later, probably at $20+ each.
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
It is! I get maybe the physical release being a limited run, but I can't wrap my head around making the digital version only available for a few months.
$$$

How many people are going to buy this instantly instead of waiting for a sale?

I'm tempted if only because my son has been on a gigantic Mario kick and he's been begging me to setup the Wii so he can play Galaxy.
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
I wonder how well Mario 64 holds up.
