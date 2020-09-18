Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
My kid will want these for sure, he loves these and really wants to play Sunshine
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
And I haven't had the chance, since I gave my copy to a relative. For the past few years, I've come close to buying it again, but I couldn't shake the feeling that some kind of remastering or revisiting was on the way. And hey, here it is! I'm curious how it'll play without analog triggers. (Maybe that's in this morning's Direct; I haven't watched it yet.)
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
I am a huge Mario fan, but I have never cared for those three games.
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
That announced "expiration date" for sale of the game is really weird. I don't think I have ever seen that before, especially for a digital release. At least I know that I won't need to wait for a sale - - at least not after March 10th.
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Nintendo is going all out for this. I wouldn't mind having a pair, but they will most likely sell out very quickly.
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Im happy to get the three games and Ill definitely buy this. I dont quite get why they omitted Super Mario Galaxy 2 though.
At first I thought maybe theyd do a 3D All-Stars Volume Two or something, but that seems unlikely due to the separate release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury.
Not really sure what else theyd pair with Super Mario Galaxy 2. Unless they put it with Super Mario 3D Land.
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
How many people are going to buy this instantly instead of waiting for a sale?
I'm tempted if only because my son has been on a gigantic Mario kick and he's been begging me to setup the Wii so he can play Galaxy.
Re: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch; 9/18/20)
I wonder how well Mario 64 holds up.
