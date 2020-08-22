DVD Talk Forum

08-22-20, 12:46 PM
Gotham Knights (2021)
Trailer


https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1297224550040473600

@GothamKnights: Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. https://t.co/t6b9g1TBh9
08-22-20, 12:52 PM
Gameplay


@GothamKnights: Witness the first ever gameplay of #GothamKnights. https://t.co/ALFZD3L0OK
