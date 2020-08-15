Favorite Series/ New IP for 8th Gen?
With the current generation of consoles coming to a close I thought It be fun to look back on all the new IP's and series and which ones were your favorites?
I'll admit I'm not as big into games as I once was but I thought this gen had some great games that were way better than last gen.
Apologies for not posting a poll as there are so many games that have come out. Maybe we can narrow down a list in this thread?
Favorite new IP:
Horizon Zero Dawn: This game blew me away with not only graphics but the story and main Character. And who doesn't love freaking Robot Dinosaurs!? lol
Favorite Continuing Series:
Assassins Creed- People like to rip on this series a lot but I still come back to it and always have a blast. Black Flag , Unity , Syndicate , and Origins are great games. I've only put a few hours into Odyssey but what I played was pretty fun.
Favorite Reboot:
Doom (2016)- Repetitive but so much freaking fun.
Favorite Remake:
Resident Evil 2- My favorite game from PS1 got a well deserved remake. The Mr.X gameplay was so nerve racking. They captured the tone of the game perfectly.
Notable Mention : Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Can't really comment much on this one as I only played a few chapters but what I played was pretty solid.
Favorite Online Game:
GTA Online- Crazy money grabbing economy / microtransactions gets crapped on a lot but I have never spent a dime on those stupid Shark Cards. Plenty of fun stuff to do for free.
