View Poll Results: Best Superhero video game of all time?
Infamous (2009)
0
0%
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
0
0%
The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction (2005)
0
0%
Marvel Ultimate Alliance (2006)
0
0%
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (2011)
0
0%
Injustice 2 (2017)
0
0%
Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)
0
0%
Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)
0
0%
Spider-Man (2018)
0
0%
Batman: Arkham City (2011)
100.00%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (2013)
0
0%
DC Universe online (2011)
0
0%
The Wonderful 101 (2013)
0
0%
Batman Returns (1992)
0
0%
Viewtiful Joe (2003)
0
0%
X-Men (1992)
0
0%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (1991)
0
0%
Marvels Avengers (Sep 2020)
0
0%
Other, please specify...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Best Superhero video game of all time?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Best Superhero video game of all time?
I’m just going to use the Top 10 and maybe few others, but leave an option for other and you can wait for new Avenger’s game. But gameinformer agrees with me as Batman: Arkham City is the best superhero vg in history.
Last edited by OldBoy; 08-09-20 at 05:46 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off