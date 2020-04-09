DVD Talk Forum

Best Superhero video game of all time?

Video Game Talk
View Poll Results: Best Superhero video game of all time?
Infamous (2009)
0
0%
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
0
0%
The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction (2005)
0
0%
Marvel Ultimate Alliance (2006)
0
0%
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (2011)
0
0%
Injustice 2 (2017)
0
0%
Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)
0
0%
Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)
0
0%
Spider-Man (2018)
0
0%
Batman: Arkham City (2011)
1
100.00%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (2013)
0
0%
DC Universe online (2011)
0
0%
The Wonderful 101 (2013)
0
0%
Batman Returns (1992)
0
0%
Viewtiful Joe (2003)
0
0%
X-Men (1992)
0
0%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (1991)
0
0%
Marvels Avengers (Sep 2020)
0
0%
Other, please specify...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Best Superhero video game of all time?

   
08-09-20, 05:28 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,351
Received 77 Likes on 69 Posts
Best Superhero video game of all time?
I'm just going to use the Top 10 and maybe few others, but leave an option for other and you can wait for new Avenger's game. But gameinformer agrees with me as Batman: Arkham City is the best superhero vg in history.
