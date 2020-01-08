View Poll Results: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Yes
3
50.00%
No
3
50.00%
I don't have a Nintendo 3DS.
0
0%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Personally no, but my son still plays them for the Pokémon games. Hell fire up two of them at the same time to trade between the two.
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Im playing through Kirby: Planet Robobot right now, and recently bought a New 2DS XL to hack.
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Yup, my kids play a lot of Mario Kart, Pokémon Bd Harvest Moon.
i still like playing Zelda, Layton, and puzzle games.
I have an original 3DS XL and we have four 2DSs floating around the house with the kids.
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Sadly, not since the release of the Switch.
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
I thought I could give my son a 3ds and free up the switch, but nope, he's not having it.
Personally, I would pick it up and play it a lot more if it could hold any kind of charge in sleep mode. Maybe I have to disable all the wireless stuff and it'll last longer.
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
The old one was starting to swell and Im afraid of what could have happened if I hadnt done that.
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
My DS Lite from 2007 will hold a charge for months in sleep mode, but my New 3DS from 2016 will die after a few days.
