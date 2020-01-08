DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games
View Poll Results: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Yes
3
50.00%
No
3
50.00%
I don't have a Nintendo 3DS.
0
0%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?

   
Old 08-01-20, 07:00 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 786
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-01-20, 08:37 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,792
Received 89 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Personally no, but my son still plays them for the Pokémon games. Hell fire up two of them at the same time to trade between the two.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-01-20, 09:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,161
Received 130 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Not as regularly since I bought my Switch, but I do still use it on occasion.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-01-20, 10:10 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2002
Location: Formerly known as Groucho AND Bandoman/Death Moans, Iowa
Posts: 17,297
Received 43 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Im playing through Kirby: Planet Robobot right now, and recently bought a New 2DS XL to hack.
majorjoe23 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-20, 07:02 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 16,935
Received 17 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Yup, my kids play a lot of Mario Kart, Pokémon Bd Harvest Moon.

i still like playing Zelda, Layton, and puzzle games.

I have an original 3DS XL and we have four 2DSs floating around the house with the kids.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-20, 09:41 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,290
Received 41 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Sadly, not since the release of the Switch.
Sonny Corinthos is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-20, 10:20 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 31,150
Received 233 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
I thought I could give my son a 3ds and free up the switch, but nope, he's not having it.

Personally, I would pick it up and play it a lot more if it could hold any kind of charge in sleep mode. Maybe I have to disable all the wireless stuff and it'll last longer.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-20, 11:17 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,792
Received 89 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
I thought I could give my son a 3ds and free up the switch, but nope, he's not having it.

Personally, I would pick it up and play it a lot more if it could hold any kind of charge in sleep mode. Maybe I have to disable all the wireless stuff and it'll last longer.
The DS family of systems should have really good battery life. When my sons 2DS wouldnt hold a charge, I bought a replacement online and swapped it out in ten minutes.
The old one was starting to swell and Im afraid of what could have happened if I hadnt done that.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-02-20, 11:49 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2002
Location: Formerly known as Groucho AND Bandoman/Death Moans, Iowa
Posts: 17,297
Received 43 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Do you still play your Nintendo 3DS?
My DS Lite from 2007 will hold a charge for months in sleep mode, but my New 3DS from 2016 will die after a few days.
majorjoe23 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Analogue Pocket - FPGA handheld (GB, GBC, GBA, GG, NGPC, Lynx, more) - 2020 - $199

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.