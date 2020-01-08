Re: What Are You Playing? (August 2020)

Dragon Quest 1

Dragon Quest 4

Dragon Quest 5

Ghosts of Tsushima

Finished off The Last of Us 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake in July.Right now I'm kind of jumping back-n-forth between several games:Plenty of other games I'd like to get to. Still have 2, 3, 6, 7, and 9 of the Dragon Quest series in order to say I've played them all. Child of Light is something I've really wanted to dive into but I keep seemingly going to other games instead. Also would like to finally get through the Trails in the Sky trilogy but that's going to be like 300 hours so I keep putting it off. In any case, for the first time in a long time I've actually been shrinking my backlog a bit rather than seeing it continue grow. Not many games coming out in the next year that interest me. Still need to get around to Resident Evil 3 Remake too. Quite a surprise that I still haven't played it despite having bought it prior to it's actual release day.