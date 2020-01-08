What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
I continue to slowly make my way through Spider-Man in PS4 (just played as Miles Morales for the first time) though I've also recently been playing 2-player Secret of Mana with my 8-year-old on the SNES Classic.
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
Finished off The Last of Us 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake in July.
Right now I'm kind of jumping back-n-forth between several games:
Plenty of other games I'd like to get to. Still have 2, 3, 6, 7, and 9 of the Dragon Quest series in order to say I've played them all. Child of Light is something I've really wanted to dive into but I keep seemingly going to other games instead. Also would like to finally get through the Trails in the Sky trilogy but that's going to be like 300 hours so I keep putting it off. In any case, for the first time in a long time I've actually been shrinking my backlog a bit rather than seeing it continue grow. Not many games coming out in the next year that interest me. Still need to get around to Resident Evil 3 Remake too. Quite a surprise that I still haven't played it despite having bought it prior to it's actual release day.
Plenty of other games I'd like to get to. Still have 2, 3, 6, 7, and 9 of the Dragon Quest series in order to say I've played them all. Child of Light is something I've really wanted to dive into but I keep seemingly going to other games instead. Also would like to finally get through the Trails in the Sky trilogy but that's going to be like 300 hours so I keep putting it off. In any case, for the first time in a long time I've actually been shrinking my backlog a bit rather than seeing it continue grow. Not many games coming out in the next year that interest me. Still need to get around to Resident Evil 3 Remake too. Quite a surprise that I still haven't played it despite having bought it prior to it's actual release day.
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
Last game I finished was Doom (2016) on PS4. Fun game.
I'm currently focused on finishing up Assassins Creed : Syndicate (XB1) On the final sequence and clearing out the sidequests. The game has some outstanding missions . Mainly the final mission in each sequence where you have multiple ways to kill the target. I wish that would've carried over to future AC games
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
I'll have finished Ghost of Tsushima at some point in the next few days.
After that, maybe Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, thanks to PS+, or Battletoads since itll be on GamePass. Or perhaps I'll celebrate Astral Chain's one-year anniversary by finally playing the friggin' thing -- the only game that's really in my backlog.
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
The Touryst. Completed it in about 6 hours with all achievements. Fun game. Really hope they do a sequel.
Untitled Goose Game. Beat this one on the Switch awhile ago, but replayed it on Xbox and completed the main quests.alomg with some of the bonus ones. Still an absolute delight. I have the vinyl soundtrack on order, and apparently it's double-grooved, so it'll play random piano melodies from the game every time you drop the needle. Pretty cool.
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
Frog Fractions: Game of the Decade Edition - free on steam. Didn't spring for the stylish new cap for Hop, but after playing through the game, I might buy that DLC. It's just such a nice cap... very iconic.
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
Im pretty deep into Metro Exodus at the moment. Bought it at launch but couldnt get into it, but Im glad I decided to revisit it because its pretty great.
Also playing CrossCode on Switch here and there. Its also very good.
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
Yesterday I finished Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix from the complete package I bought earlier in the year. I had played the PS2 version way back, though it's been so long that I'm ramping my way up to the newest game by going through this package. The button mashing game play hasn't aged so well, but the story and characters are still engaging.
With my job work load about to get massive (I teach at a college that starts classes next Monday) I'm probably taking a little break from gaming (at least from these long RPGs).
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
playing little bit of Monster Hunter World tonight along with getting back into playing either WWE 13, WWE 14 or WWE 16 for my Playstation 3 for the heck of it.
also playing Monster Hunter Generations and Generations Ultimate and Witcher III for my Nintendo handhelds
What Are You Playing? (August 2020)
Played a bit more Frog Fractions: GotDE. That's quite a neat hat.
Dove back into A Plague Tale: Innocence finally and now I'm powering through it. Fantastic game so far.
