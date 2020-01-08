Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?

Considering that both the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are including an SSD, I have read a lot of articles saying that the SSD are going to be a real "game changer" for the upcoming next-gen consoles. However, in terms of actual game play, how much of difference will there actually be? The most commonly mentioned gains with an SSD is of course near instant loading, as well as not having to "hide" loading with things like the forced slow walk through a corridor or something like that. Now don't get me wrong, I like the idea of greatly reduced load times, but really, how much will an SSD actually change the game play in upcoming video games compared to current gen games? Thanks to anyone that replies.

