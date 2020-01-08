DVD Talk Forum

Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?

Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?

   
07-27-20, 05:00 PM
Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Considering that both the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are including an SSD, I have read a lot of articles saying that the SSD are going to be a real "game changer" for the upcoming next-gen consoles. However, in terms of actual game play, how much of difference will there actually be? The most commonly mentioned gains with an SSD is of course near instant loading, as well as not having to "hide" loading with things like the forced slow walk through a corridor or something like that. Now don't get me wrong, I like the idea of greatly reduced load times, but really, how much will an SSD actually change the game play in upcoming video games compared to current gen games? Thanks to anyone that replies.
07-27-20, 05:13 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Overall, I don't know if it's a "game changer" but it does allow for devs to do cool stuff like jumping from world to world in this trailer:

07-27-20, 05:21 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
I'm not a super "Geek" in terms of Tech numbers and stuff...but with all the talk on the various internal parts of each system....it's the SSD that has taken center stage...well at least with the PS5. I've read several article about all the parts and what they mean but I've seen far more on the Custom SSD. This is a good read on the PS5 one and how it ties in with the Memory, CPU, Flash, Compression, Expandable Storage....

Understanding The PS5's SSD: A deep Dive into Nex-Gen Storage Tech .....https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71340...ech/index.html
07-27-20, 06:13 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Considering how long is takes Assassin's Creed Odyssey to load it's a game changer IMO
07-27-20, 06:18 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
As long as Bloodborne-style load times are a thing of the past, I'm cool with it.

NVMe is ridiculously fast in any standard, the PCIe NVMe 4.0 that the PS5 is supposed to be using can apparently read at 5.5 - 9 GB/s, so I could see that having a very strong effect on these upcoming systems, install times will be bottled necked by disc read speeds/download speeds. By comparison, the PS4 shipped with a 5400 RPM hdd that read at a maximum of 116.5 MB/sec / 40.4MB/s non-sequential. With a SSD in the PS4, it capped out at 300 MB (PS4) - 600 MB (PS4 Pro).

07-27-20, 06:51 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Yes, in the sense that if you are playing one game and then decide you want to change and play another, you'll have to delete it to make space and download the next one.
07-27-20, 06:52 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
That may be, but Ghost of Tsushima, another huge open world game loads almost instantaneously. It's weird.
07-27-20, 07:02 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Start saving now for that $200 2TB expansion.
07-27-20, 07:56 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
If you have like 20 games on your system than maybe. I always delete games as soon as I'm done with them anyways.
07-28-20, 01:11 AM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
AMEN...but may end up even higher than that. When Sony releases their "Certified SSD List", we can expect prices for those to go up along with a more demand for SSD NVMe anyways....heck right now a decent 1TB sets you back about $120-$140...the 2 TB models are $220 and above....portable are no cheaper either...those getting a PS5 might need to look ahead at the cost of adding space....won't be no-where generous as a USB 4/5TB WD with space and cost wise you have with the PS4 now...
07-28-20, 07:45 AM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Im currently ~110 hours in on this and it was the first thing I thought of. I dont think its an exaggeration to say Id only be ~105 hours in without the load times.
07-31-20, 06:00 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Thanks for all of the replies, and the SSD in the upcoming PlayStation 5 certainly sounds impressive. Hopefully developers will be able to think of lots of innovative ways to the use the SSD to help make true next-gen games that are not possible to make on current consoles because of technology limitations.
07-31-20, 07:36 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
I played through Strange Brigade a month or so back and the load times were bonkers. So I'm definitely looking forward to the load times going away.
07-31-20, 10:10 PM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai3o0XtrnM8
I've never played a Ratchet and Clank game but I liked that preview. Is the series a continuing storyline?
08-01-20, 01:51 AM
Re: Is the SSD in the upcoming game consoles really going to be a "game changer"?
Not really. There are recurring characters but this isnt a plot heavy series. You could catch up pretty easily.
And theres also a movie you could watch. I can send you the Movies Anywhere Screen Pass if you ever want to watch it.
