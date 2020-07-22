VENN TV (Video Game Entertainment News Network) -- Launches 8/5/20

Quote:

VENN is a new kind of TV network for the streaming generation, aimed at gaming, pop culture, and esports audiences. Beta launching August 2020 live from Los Angeles, and later Three World Trade Center in New York, VENN will be distributed across a broad range of media platforms and offer original programming produced in-house and in partnership with some of the biggest names and creators across industries.











Anyone heard about this new network. It's a new 24/7 streaming Video game network that will premiere on August 5th. 2 of my former co-workers got hired to work there. Sounds fun and I'm intrigued to check it out. I have to assume this network will either stream on YouTube or launch an ad supported app of some sorts.



Is there anything at all similar to this? Some have said it sounds like Cheddar. I've never actually watched or streamed anything from Cheddar.





Any thoughts? Does this type of content interest anyone here? or could you all care less about this? I like video games and pop culture news and if there is going to be a 24/7 source for that information than just sporadic YouTube clips, I'm interested.



I'm familiar with one of the on air talent who got hired. Emma Fyffe. She does a lot of YouTube shows and has worked at Collider and the Schmoedown and also streams on Twitch. She seems cool and is cute for a gaming nerd.

Network launch trailer: