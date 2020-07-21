NHL 21 October 2020
NHL 21 October 2020
EAs latest hockey game, NHL 21, wont be out until October this year, and its not going to have a special version for the PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles, the publisher announced in an update its website today.
For NHL 21, we made the decision to focus on adding innovation and new features rather than the resource-heavy task of porting the game to new console technology, the developers wrote. Youll still be able to play NHL 21 on the next-gen consoles through forward compatibility but we are fully focused on launching NHL 21 on the Xbox One and PS4 and look forward to the opportunities the next-gen systems will bring in the future.
NHL 21 has also traditionally always come out in September, a few weeks after Madden and a couple weeks before FIFA, EAs other major annualized sports series. But this year the game isnt arriving until October, due to the ongoing work from home requirements companies across the video game industry are dealing with during the covid-19 pandemic. We just need a few extra weeks to do the polish, fine tuning and bug fixing, the development team wrote.
While Madden NFL 21 was revealed back at Microsofts Xbox Series X showcase in May, EA hasnt shared much about FIFA 21, and even less about NHL 21, which was missing from EAs June Play Live event entirely. Its also apparently the only one of the three that wont have a next-gen version. Maybe its time NHL, and EAs other sports series, just took a year off altogether and followed the Pro Evolution Soccer annual update path.
https://kotaku.com/nhl-21-isnt-getti...ion-1844447355
I wasn't too impressed with NHL 20, so I will most likely pass on this one.
