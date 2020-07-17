Built my first PC gaming rig yesterday...

Sadly it was for my soon to be 11 year old son for his birthday and not me.. It took me about 2 hours start to finish, with a break for dinner in between. I had my son help me a bit too so he could feel ownership in it. I watched several YouTube videos on building a rig. I am a fairly handy and tech savvy guy, but I had to stop and look at things multiple times to make sure I was connecting things correctly. Got it up and running in the first shot, so I was pleased. The boy will be primarily using it for stuff this machine can handle in it's sleep, but I built it fairly future-forward so he can upgrade in future as he sees fit. Right now he plays Minecraft and Fortnite on it, he obviously could get into more intensive games now he has a moderate system to do so. It also appears this will become a school computer to start the year too.Here are the specs:Ryzen 5 3600Gigabyte B550M DSH3 moboGigabyte GTX 1650 Super Windforce OCKingston M.2 480 GB SSD16 GB team force Vulcan Z DD4 3200Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB2 Thermaltake Riing 120mm fans (yellow)Thermaltake Smart 80+ 700W PSU