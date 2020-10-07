Far Cry 6 (Feb' 21)
Leaked via PSN Hong Kong.
Auto-translated:
Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.
FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation
YARA TORN APART
Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara
GUERRILLA FIREPOWER
Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground
