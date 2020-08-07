Help coming up with a birthday gift

My kid sister's in her late teens and is about to start college, and I wanted to get her a slightly early birthday gift so she'd have something new to play before school starts. I asked if there's anything on her wishlist, and she said she's sure she'd love anything I picked out, which history has proven not to be the case.She favors games with some kind of online/social component. Over the past couple of years, she's been into Fortnite, GTA Online, Red Dead Online, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. She said she likes it when games have both a single player campaign and an online mode. The one game I've gotten her in recent years that she liked enough to play all the way through was Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and she told me that she's into single player games like that with a good bit of action.Examples of games I've picked out for her that she either returned for store credit or barely played are Ori & the Blind Forest, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Just Cause 4 (which I preordered and didn't know was terrible yet), and DropMix.She has an Xbox One S and just got a Switch. Before she told me all that, I figured I had a wealth of Switch games to choose from (all she has are Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), but if she's looking for something more action and/or multiplayer oriented, I'm not sure that's the best option.I figured I'd see if any of you have better suggestions than anything I've come up with. Because left to my own devices, I'd probably get her Maneater or something. Super Mario Odyssey was Plan A, but it doesn't fit her suggestions. She didn't seem into Overwatch when she played it over here a couple years ago. I've run through a long list of other games in my head (Splatoon 2, Gears 5, Doom Eternal, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Control, Sea of Thieves), and none of those seem quite right to me for one reason or another.Do you have any suggestions? If so, I'd appreciate it!