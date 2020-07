$70 for games on the PS5 / Xbox Series X?

Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020

Quote: fujishig Originally Posted by The price of making AAA games has gone up but somehow the companies are still raking in record profits (at least ones like Take Two), so I don't necessarily buy that they needed this price increase other than padding their bottom line.

It's not...anyone with half-a-brain can look at the reason as to why NBA2K is the first to hit the $70 mark...it's got Kobe Bryant on the cover and they want to capitalize. This is pure 100% marketing....plus....Last console totals in sales are around 109 Million for PS4 and 42 Million on Xbox One alone...that's a lot of players that are buying a lot of games. So that means volume in sales is going up. Nope...with NBA and some of these other Sport Games, they're having to payout more to use Player's Images/likeness and all...like these Player's need anymore money. There's a ton of Money involved; at the top and going into so-called "War Chests" of professional Sports. both EA and 2K have to pay out millions for both Pro and College Sports...then factor in Football, Basketball, Soccer.....this is a story from mid last year with just The NBA....not even NFL, College, Soccer....$70 will be the norm for Devs like EA and 2K due to the amount they have to dish out to both Pro and College while paying employees....they're not hurting for money; just spending and saying yes to whatever demands Sports are demanding to use their likeness and all...Oh, as to EA Sports, they're swimming in money as well but need cash to continue to buyout other companies so good article on them and why they don't pay out a dividend.... https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/...pay-a-div.aspx