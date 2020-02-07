DVD Talk Forum

$70 for games on the PS5 / Xbox Series X?

$70 for games on the PS5 / Xbox Series X?

   
Old 07-02-20, 03:21 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,171
Received 36 Likes on 24 Posts
$70 for games on the PS5 / Xbox Series X?
The standard price for video games may be increasing to $70 for the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox, ending 15 years of $60 games.

https://www.businessinsider.com/vide...box-ps5-2020-7

It looks like it's headed that way.
Old 07-02-20, 04:10 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,016
Received 74 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Seems fair.
Old 07-02-20, 04:34 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 59,118
Received 112 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Seems fair to not buy many games and only buy during sales too. This might just be enough to bring GameStop back from life support.
Old 07-02-20, 04:38 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 10,898
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
I don't buy many games before a price drop now. I have no plans to change that.
Old 07-02-20, 05:06 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 1,908
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
With the backlog I have I generally wait for a drop to 20 dollar or less used price. With the new pricing Ill probably just have to wait a little longer than usual.
Old 07-02-20, 05:48 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 30,462
Received 170 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by Barth View Post
With the backlog I have I generally wait for a drop to 20 dollar or less used price. With the new pricing Ill probably just have to wait a little longer than usual.
Maybe the only good thing about a game with heavy in game purchases like NBA 2k is that they really, really want more people to spend in their ecosystem, so they are never shy about discounting their games.
Old 07-02-20, 08:26 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 59,118
Received 112 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Maybe the only good thing about a game with heavy in game purchases like NBA 2k is that they really, really want more people to spend in their ecosystem, so they are never shy about discounting their games.
Which makes the higher price even more weird. If a company is wanting to microtransaction consumers to death the game should be cheaper not more expensive. They want to get you coming and going.
Old 07-02-20, 08:38 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 30,462
Received 170 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by Michael Corvin View Post
Which makes the higher price even more weird. If a company is wanting to microtransaction consumers to death the game should be cheaper not more expensive. They want to get you coming and going.
They know that the main audience of this game will look at a 10 dollar price increase and won't even blink, heck, they'll probably buy the mamba edition anyway. People spend money on VC to buy virtual shoes. I bet EA is kicking themselves for promising free upgrades in Madden.
Old 07-02-20, 09:14 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 20,104
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
70 bucks means I will buy even less games.

Edit: This would be a prime opportunity for them to make digital copies 60 bucks. This could gain momentum in their push for digital while not going below what they are charging now.
Old 07-02-20, 10:16 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,523
Received 49 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
I've been expecting the prices of games to go up for years now. The price of making AAA games has gone up by a huge amount yet the price has stayed at $60 for like 15 years. Videogames are pretty much my only hobby so I have no problem paying more money for games by the creators and companies I want to support.
Old 07-02-20, 10:33 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 30,462
Received 170 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
The price of making AAA games has gone up but somehow the companies are still raking in record profits (at least ones like Take Two), so I don't necessarily buy that they needed this price increase other than padding their bottom line.
Old 07-02-20, 11:53 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,523
Received 49 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
The price of making AAA games has gone up but somehow the companies are still raking in record profits (at least ones like Take Two), so I don't necessarily buy that they needed this price increase other than padding their bottom line.
They rake in record profits because they abuse their employees, understaff departments, and force them to work long hours for little to no extra pay.
Old 07-03-20, 01:22 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 30,462
Received 170 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by The Questyen View Post
They rake in record profits because they abuse their employees, understaff departments, and force them to work long hours for little to no extra pay.
Sure, but the 10 dollar increase in price is not going to go to the employees or solve crunch, it'll go to the shareholders' pockets.
Old 07-03-20, 07:30 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,016
Received 74 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Sure, but the 10 dollar increase in price is not going to go to the employees or solve crunch, it'll go to the shareholders' pockets.
Take Two doesn't pay a dividend. Neither does EA. Though to be entirely fair, people seem to actually like working at TTI, not so much for EA.

In the end prices probably do need to go up, they've been at the same price points off and on for decades and games are way more intensive these days. That said, it makes it way harder to justify Season Passes and Microtransactions (though I never really buy either). Similarly, game makers need to realize not every game is worth full price.
Old 07-03-20, 08:13 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 7,841
Received 10 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
The price of making AAA games has gone up but somehow the companies are still raking in record profits (at least ones like Take Two), so I don't necessarily buy that they needed this price increase other than padding their bottom line.
It's not...anyone with half-a-brain can look at the reason as to why NBA2K is the first to hit the $70 mark...it's got Kobe Bryant on the cover and they want to capitalize. This is pure 100% marketing....plus....

Last console totals in sales are around 109 Million for PS4 and 42 Million on Xbox One alone...that's a lot of players that are buying a lot of games. So that means volume in sales is going up. Nope...with NBA and some of these other Sport Games, they're having to payout more to use Player's Images/likeness and all...like these Player's need anymore money. There's a ton of Money involved; at the top and going into so-called "War Chests" of professional Sports. both EA and 2K have to pay out millions for both Pro and College Sports...then factor in Football, Basketball, Soccer.....this is a story from mid last year with just The NBA....not even NFL, College, Soccer....$70 will be the norm for Devs like EA and 2K due to the amount they have to dish out to both Pro and College while paying employees....they're not hurting for money; just spending and saying yes to whatever demands Sports are demanding to use their likeness and all...

Take Two Inks a $1 Billion Deal With NBA....April 2019
https://www.fool.com/investing/2019/...h-the-nba.aspx

Oh, as to EA Sports, they're swimming in money as well but need cash to continue to buyout other companies so good article on them and why they don't pay out a dividend.... https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/...pay-a-div.aspx
Old 07-03-20, 08:52 AM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,404
Received 132 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
If it's a matter between whether the greed of a professional sports franchise or the greed of a video game company is what's driving up prices, yeah, I think it's likely the professional sports franchise, that's a good point. I think that will be the catalyst for other games going up in price and they won't know they're impacting the industry, nor care. Perhaps the industry will secretly be excited, we'll see.
Old 07-03-20, 12:19 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 11,921
Received 9 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by K&AJones View Post
It's not...anyone with half-a-brain can look at the reason as to why NBA2K is the first to hit the $70 mark...it's got Kobe Bryant on the cover and they want to capitalize. This is pure 100% marketing....plus....

Kobe isn't on the cover of the $70 versions.
Old 07-03-20, 02:39 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 10,943
Received 25 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
If games go to $70 at launch, I’ll patiently wait until they’re on sale... which shouldn’t take too long when they’re $70 to begin with.
Old 07-03-20, 03:48 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 59,413
Received 189 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
The forum is weird. $70 for next gen games that could be played over and over and over again is too expensive. Yet, many here spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars on BDs, DVDs and digital copies of movies that may only get watched once or never at all.
Old 07-03-20, 04:05 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Dallas TX
Posts: 1,953
Received 8 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
It's always greed this and greedy that but funny how no one thinks they themselves are greedy for wanting a raise. Everything is more expensive than it was 15 years ago , why should games be trapped in time.
Old 07-03-20, 04:36 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Manch Vegas, NH
Posts: 8,234
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by Maxflier View Post
Kobe isn't on the cover of the $70 versions.
He did say 1/2 a brain...
Old 07-03-20, 04:43 PM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,404
Received 132 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
That's actually not the worst point in the world, I can concede that. How long has it been $60 standard? I remember when Nintendo came out it was $50 a game but can't remember when it went to $60.
Old 07-03-20, 04:47 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Manch Vegas, NH
Posts: 8,234
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Originally Posted by story View Post
That's actually not the worst point in the world, I can concede that. How long has it been $60 standard? I remember when Nintendo came out it was $50 a game but can't remember when it went to $60.
360 / PS3 Generation
Old 07-03-20, 05:23 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,016
Received 74 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
Yep. There were quite a few $60+ cartridges in the NES - SNES era, upwards of $70 to $80 on the N64. All due to cartridge costs, and those were a steal compared to Neo Geo titles. But the regular price for NES was $39 - $49.99 and $49 - $59.99 for SNES unless it was hard to find, SMB3 for a while sold for $65+ because it was always sold out.

But $49 became the norm again with the disc media era until the PS3/Xbox 360 launched.
Old 07-03-20, 05:31 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,523
Received 49 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: PlayStation 5 - late 2020
I remember Street Fighter II on the SNES costing more and all the rental places around me charged a couple extra bucks to rent it over the standard SNES game rental price.
