NBA 2K21 with Damian Lillard (current gen)

Video Game Talk

NBA 2K21 with Damian Lillard (current gen)

   
06-30-20, 11:49 AM
DJariya
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 59,356
Received 187 Likes on 153 Posts
NBA 2K21 with Damian Lillard (current gen)



The PS5 and XBox series X version will be Zion Williamson
06-30-20, 12:53 PM
fujishig
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 30,394
Received 161 Likes on 124 Posts
Re: NBA 2K21 with Damian Lillard (current gen)
Neither will make the playoffs so I guess they'll have a bunch of time soon?

I wonder if Lillard will follow the trend of NBA 2K cover athletes and switch teams in the near future, too...
