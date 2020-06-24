DVD Talk Forum

Starting next month, I'm giving away some videogames

Starting next month, I'm giving away some videogames
Starting next month in July I am planning on giving away mailing videogames whoever wants one. Im 40 years old and its mostly Nintendo DS and PSP games that i used to play years ago and just dont feel like replaying them anymore these days. They still have their original game cases and instructions.

Lego Indiana Jones PSP. the game is in good shape. I bought it from a pawn shop few years back
Lord of Magna
Bravely Second
Persona 2
Persona 3
Pokemon Platinum
