DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

The End of another Generation (aka The Unplayed Pile of Shame)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

The End of another Generation (aka The Unplayed Pile of Shame)

   
Old 06-17-20, 05:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 59,028
Received 107 Likes on 80 Posts
The End of another Generation (aka The Unplayed Pile of Shame)

We're closing out another generation so it's time to take a look at the gaming pile and the likelihood of ever getting to them all. With the new hotness on the way, it's easy to just move on, but here we can immortalize our shame and look back to see if we actually got through the end of cycle pile.

I'm sticking to games I paid for and haven't even touched. I'm not including PS+, Gold or GamePass games or games I started but didn't finish. Just strictly games that I spent money on that have seen zero gameplay minutes.

PS4
Uncharted 4
Days Gone
Borderlands 3
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
Man of Medan
Erica
Life is Strange 2
Resident Evil
Ghost of Tsushima
Cyberpunk 2077

10 doesn't seem too bad compared to previous generations. It helps that I went through and hit the unplayed pile pretty hard a couple years back. Still some big games I need to get to. I don't see myself skipping any except for maybe Assassin's Creed. I tried to like this series multiple times but I still haven't found one I like yet. So that's at the bottom of the pile. Borderlands 3 sounds daunting compared to the others.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.