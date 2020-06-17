The End of another Generation (aka The Unplayed Pile of Shame)

We're closing out another generation so it's time to take a look at the gaming pile and the likelihood of ever getting to them all. With the new hotness on the way, it's easy to just move on, but here we can immortalize our shame and look back to see if we actually got through the end of cycle pile.I'm sticking to games I paid for and haven't even touched. I'm not including PS+, Gold or GamePass games or games I started but didn't finish. Just strictly games that I spent money on that have seen zero gameplay minutes.Uncharted 4Days GoneBorderlands 3Assassin's Creed: OdysseyMan of MedanEricaLife is Strange 2Resident EvilGhost of TsushimaCyberpunk 207710 doesn't seem too bad compared to previous generations. It helps that I went through and hit the unplayed pile pretty hard a couple years back. Still some big games I need to get to. I don't see myself skipping any except for maybe Assassin's Creed. I tried to like this series multiple times but I still haven't found one I like yet. So that's at the bottom of the pile. Borderlands 3 sounds daunting compared to the others.