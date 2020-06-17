New Pokémon Snap (Switch; Bandai Namco)
#1
New Pokémon Snap (Switch; Bandai Namco)
https://www.polygon.com/2020/6/17/21...ompany-details
We had so much fun with this game and have been waiting for a remake for years. Finally!
No release date, but it looks great.
We still have (and play) the original game so all of kids love it and welcome a new one.
The New Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo Switch system is based on its namesake, which was first released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1999. This game will take Trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats. They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.
#2
Re: New Pokémon Snap (Switch; Bandai Namco) - Coming soon (?)
Beat me to it. I still regard the first as one of the best N64 games ever. To say I'm excited would be quite the understatement.
#3
Re: New Pokémon Snap (Switch; Bandai Namco)
Me and my kids loved this game. When it became available on the Wii virtual console years later, my younger daughter played through the game again.
#4
Re: New Pokémon Snap (Switch; Bandai Namco)
I played this game to death back on the N64. I'm glad to see it's return. I tell you what, the Switch is going to go down as one of the best Nintendo consoles ever.
