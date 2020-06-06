View Poll Results: Do you get frustrated when a game you liked, havent played for awhile, and cant remember how to pl
Do you get frustrated when a game you liked, havent played for awhile, and cant remember how to play?
I tried going back into Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. It is kinda intricate controls, but before I was kicking ass, got to level 27, knew the super powers buttons, how to block and scan and assassinate enemies. I’m not even sure how to track a mission or what is story and what isn’t. I went into the controls setting to see what buttons did what, but still hard and really want to get back bc I was loving before.
Ever get that way and just completely lost when get back in? I think I’ve even started a game over to progress and learn like I did first time...
