View Poll Results: Do you get frustrated when a game you liked, havent played for awhile, and cant remember how to pl
Yes
1
100.00%
No
0
0%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Do you get frustrated when a game you liked, havent played for awhile, and cant remember how to play?

   
Old 06-06-20, 06:38 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,791
Received 52 Likes on 46 Posts
Do you get frustrated when a game you liked, havent played for awhile, and cant remember how to play?
I tried going back into Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. It is kinda intricate controls, but before I was kicking ass, got to level 27, knew the super powers buttons, how to block and scan and assassinate enemies. I’m not even sure how to track a mission or what is story and what isn’t. I went into the controls setting to see what buttons did what, but still hard and really want to get back bc I was loving before.

Ever get that way and just completely lost when get back in? I think I’ve even started a game over to progress and learn like I did first time...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
