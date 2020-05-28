Outrider by Square Enix & People Can Fly...Holiday 2020
Hello All
Square Enix and people can Fly are developing...Outriders...a sci-fi. third person drop-in-drop-out 1-3 co-op base shooter that has Destiny, parts of Gears of War (cover system and enemies exploding) and a touch of Warframe powers and weapons and maybe a touch of Mass Effect..... Coming (or at least for now) Holiday 2020 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X....
Game Articles on reveal, loot, classes, mechanics, world....
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/28/21...rickster-video
https://www.gameinformer.com/product/outriders
Official Site - https://outriders.square-enix-games.com/en-us/
Official Game Reveal Trailer.....
Today they started a monthly Live Broadcast highlighting and talking about the details of the game. Today they did a spotlight on the Trickster Class...currently here are three classes with one unannounced so far.....
Someone was able to go to the studio and play Part 1 so this is hands on...might need to adjust video settings...of the beginning....
