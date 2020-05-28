DVD Talk Forum

Outrider by Square Enix & People Can Fly...Holiday 2020

   
05-28-20, 12:43 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 7,805
Received 9 Likes on 7 Posts
Outrider by Square Enix & People Can Fly...Holiday 2020
Hello All

Square Enix and people can Fly are developing...Outriders...a sci-fi. third person drop-in-drop-out 1-3 co-op base shooter that has Destiny, parts of Gears of War (cover system and enemies exploding) and a touch of Warframe powers and weapons and maybe a touch of Mass Effect..... Coming (or at least for now) Holiday 2020 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X....

Game Articles on reveal, loot, classes, mechanics, world....
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/28/21...rickster-video
https://www.gameinformer.com/product/outriders


Official Site - https://outriders.square-enix-games.com/en-us/

Official Game Reveal Trailer.....



Today they started a monthly Live Broadcast highlighting and talking about the details of the game. Today they did a spotlight on the Trickster Class...currently here are three classes with one unannounced so far.....




Someone was able to go to the studio and play Part 1 so this is hands on...might need to adjust video settings...of the beginning....



05-28-20, 01:01 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 13,187
Received 42 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Outrider by Square Enix & People Can Fly...Holiday 2020
Here's another impression video I watched a couple weeks back. Looks good so far.

