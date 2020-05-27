Titanic: Honor and Glory (PC) - anybody play the demo?

This particular Demo (#3) came out in 2017 and offers 6% of the Titanic to walk through. I finally got to play it, and it's a blast for a fan of the history behind the Titanic like me to just wander around and get a sense of the geography of everything. The game is nowhere near completion, and they're working on releasing a game this year that simulates the sinking of the Brittanic.Here's a video showing what it has:More info on the game and the Demo is here: