Titanic: Honor and Glory (PC) - anybody play the demo?
This particular Demo (#3) came out in 2017 and offers 6% of the Titanic to walk through. I finally got to play it, and it's a blast for a fan of the history behind the Titanic like me to just wander around and get a sense of the geography of everything. The game is nowhere near completion, and they're working on releasing a game this year that simulates the sinking of the Brittanic.
Here's a video showing what it has:
More info on the game and the Demo is here:
https://www.titanichg.com/
