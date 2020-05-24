What are You Playing? (May 2020)
#1
What are You Playing? (May 2020)
Better late than never.
I'm pretty much doing the same thing as last month. Spending the majority of my time playing Animal Crossing and the rest playing Final Fantasy VII Remake. I just hit chapter 15 so not too far from the end.
