DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Which do you like more? Games of old or games brand new.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games
View Poll Results: Which do you like more? Games of old or games brand new.
Old (64 bit or less, perhaps reg PlayStation, or Nintendo GameCube and orig. Xbox)
0
0%
New (beautiful 3D game renderings)
1
100.00%
Other, please specify...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Which do you like more? Games of old or games brand new.

   
Old 05-15-20, 10:14 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,505
Received 44 Likes on 38 Posts
Which do you like more? Games of old or games brand new.
Sad o I know games do much more in depth and actually have depth and I would go with new. I yearn for old, but they never hold up. Think this will be landslide, but curious nonetheless...
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.