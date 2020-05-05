Predator: Hunting Grounds (4/24/20) PS4

Did anyone here pick this up?

It was developed by Illfonic who also worked on Friday The 13th. That game had/has a multitude of issues, but I figured Id give them another chance.

PHG is multiplayer only. Youre either one of four marines or the Predator. The marines have basic mission objectives to accomplish while fighting enemy AI and avoiding the Predator.

I played about a dozen matches yesterday all as a marine. It does get a tad repetitive, but if you have a squad that works together, its really fun.