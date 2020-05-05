Predator: Hunting Grounds (4/24/20) PS4
Predator: Hunting Grounds (4/24/20) PS4
Did anyone here pick this up?
It was developed by Illfonic who also worked on Friday The 13th. That game had/has a multitude of issues, but I figured Id give them another chance.
PHG is multiplayer only. Youre either one of four marines or the Predator. The marines have basic mission objectives to accomplish while fighting enemy AI and avoiding the Predator.
I played about a dozen matches yesterday all as a marine. It does get a tad repetitive, but if you have a squad that works together, its really fun.
