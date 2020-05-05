DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Predator: Hunting Grounds (4/24/20) PS4

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Predator: Hunting Grounds (4/24/20) PS4

   
Old 05-05-20, 07:33 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,515
Received 35 Likes on 27 Posts
Predator: Hunting Grounds (4/24/20) PS4
Did anyone here pick this up?
It was developed by Illfonic who also worked on Friday The 13th. That game had/has a multitude of issues, but I figured Id give them another chance.
PHG is multiplayer only. Youre either one of four marines or the Predator. The marines have basic mission objectives to accomplish while fighting enemy AI and avoiding the Predator.
I played about a dozen matches yesterday all as a marine. It does get a tad repetitive, but if you have a squad that works together, its really fun.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.