DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Lamar Jackson to be on the Cover of Madden NFL 21.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Lamar Jackson to be on the Cover of Madden NFL 21.

   
Old 04-21-20, 12:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,982
Received 25 Likes on 17 Posts
Lamar Jackson to be on the Cover of Madden NFL 21.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed he'll receive another honor after his NFL Most Valuable Player season -- he'll grace the cover of "Madden NFL 21."

On a video conference call Tuesday with Baltimore reporters, Jackson said he has spoken to EA Sports and made the surprise announcement that he'll be the new face of the video game."It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing Madden," Jackson said. "It's dope. I have every Madden. To me to be on the front of it, it's a dream come true."

Jackson also said he isn't worried about any curses associated with being on the cover of Madden.

"Patrick Mahomes is on the front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP," Jackson said. "I want that curse. I hope that's a curse."

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/...-worried-curse
Sonny Corinthos is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Nintendo Switch: Building a New Generation of Hardware from Scratch

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.