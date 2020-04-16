CRYSIS REMASTERED: XB1, PS4, Switch & PC
CRYSIS REMASTERED: XB1, PS4, Switch & PC
Crytek has officially announced Crysis Remastered for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. This means the remasters is the first Crysis game to appear on a Nintendo console.
Co-developed by Saber Interactive, Crysis Remastered features improved graphics and optimizations for current-gen consoles. This includes high-quality textures, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and particle effects (where applicable). There will even be software-based ray tracing.
There's no release date yet for Crysis Remastered but the trailer says that it will be 'coming soon.'
