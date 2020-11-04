Haunted PS1 Demo Disc (for Windows, free)

This is a compilation of new games, all with a type of PS1-era horror aesthetic. Just to be clear, These are not actual PS1 games, and they can't be run on PS1 hardware or emulators.Nevertheless, some of these are actually pretty interesting, and apparently some may get expanded to full standalone games at some point.Worth checking out for those into weird stuff.A review: