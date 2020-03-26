Educate me on Gamer Chairs

I am a professor that has had all of his classes moved online and am working out of my home studio/office for the rest of the term.



My $50 IKEA chair that I've had for almost four years is good for the short stints (an hour here or there) but it's taking it's toll and I've had my eye on "Gamer Chairs" for the last few years.



I think I'm going to get one.



So, educate me on "Gamer Chairs." Thanks in advance.



Note: I'm 6' 2", 260-ish lbs (and losing weight)... I know that chairs come in sizes. My budget is $500-$800 (or more if needs be... I can write it off as office furniture).

