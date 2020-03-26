Educate me on Gamer Chairs
Educate me on Gamer Chairs
I am a professor that has had all of his classes moved online and am working out of my home studio/office for the rest of the term.
My $50 IKEA chair that I've had for almost four years is good for the short stints (an hour here or there) but it's taking it's toll and I've had my eye on "Gamer Chairs" for the last few years.
I think I'm going to get one.
So, educate me on "Gamer Chairs." Thanks in advance.
Note: I'm 6' 2", 260-ish lbs (and losing weight)... I know that chairs come in sizes. My budget is $500-$800 (or more if needs be... I can write it off as office furniture).
Re: Educate me on Gamer Chairs
I bought one, years ago, from Costco (thankfully!). It was a big brand (DXRacer), and it was horrible.
I used it for a couple of days and then packed it up and returned it.
It's been long enough that I don't remember exactly what I didn't like, but do remember it felt bulky and not very comfortable, at all.
I highly recommend trying what you think you want, in person, rather than ordering it online, like I did.
