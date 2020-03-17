Rumor: Silent Hill Reboot PS5 (Sony) and Silent Hills PS5/PSVR (Kojima Productions)
Rumor: Silent Hill Reboot PS5 (Sony) and Silent Hills PS5/PSVR (Kojima Productions)
All kinds of rumors right now including one today in which Sony is trying to purchase most of Konami's AAA titles, (yeah right lol) but it is sounding like Sony is helping get two Silent Hill games made.
Silent Hill Reboot from Siren Blood Curse and former members of Team Silent. Ito admitted he was working on something a few months back.
Secondly, Kojima has been stating he was working on a horror game since late Nov and recently joked on twitter that he has to "stay silent" until it is announced.
Our first source, who weve come to trust well, indicates that Keiichiro Toyama (director and writer of the original 1999 Silent Hill) and Akira Yamaoka (composer for the majority of the franchise) are also returning alongside Masahiro Ito. The trio will helm a soft reboot of the Silent Hill series, possibly just called Silent Hill. SIE Japan Studio, which possibly includes team members from Project Siren, the group behind Siren: Blood Curse for the PlayStation 3, will be behind its development in some capacity (either in full or in part). Our source states that this title has been in the works for about a year. Our second source which has no connection to the first was aware of Itos involvement in a new Silent Hill title and informed us of that information some time ago.
The second Silent Hill title referenced in previous rumors is still being worked out at the moment, but its looking as if it very well could be Silent Hills, Hideo Kojimas famously canceled title. According to our first source, Sony is working to patch up the relationship between Kojima Productions and Konami in order to resurrect the game due to the amount of buzz and continued demand for it five years after its cancellation; our second source shared this same information with us in the past. We can now report on it with some confidence in its legitimacy.
Source number one goes on to say that the game will even make use of the next-gen PlayStation VR headset for PlayStation 5. Allegedly, Sony has pitched the game to Kojima as a title more akin to a TellTale/Supermassive narrative-driven title, which would offer him full creative freedom. Our source does emphasize, however, that Silent Hills is not yet a done deal, and that for now the only game in active development is the reboot from SIE Japan Studio. While Sony is pushing for the series comeback, our sources do not say that theyre out to own the Silent Hill IP; Sony and Konami are working together on these titles.
