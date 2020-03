Rumor: Silent Hill Reboot PS5 (Sony) and Silent Hills PS5/PSVR (Kojima Productions)

Quote:

The secondtitle referenced in previous rumors is still being worked out at the moment, but it’s looking as if it very well could be Silent Hills, Hideo Kojima’s famously canceled title . According to our first source, Sony is working to patch up the relationship between Kojima Productions and Konami in order to resurrect the game due to the amount of buzz and continued demand for it five years after its cancellation; our second source shared this same information with us in the past. We can now report on it with some confidence in its legitimacy.Source number one goes on to say that the game will even make use of the next-gen PlayStation VR headset for PlayStation 5. Allegedly, Sony has pitched the game to Kojima as a title more akin to a TellTale/Supermassive narrative-driven title, which would offer him “full creative freedom.” Our source does emphasize, however, thatis not yet a done deal, and that for now the only game in active development is the reboot from SIE Japan Studio. While Sony is pushing for the series’ comeback, our sources do not say that they’re out to own the; Sony and Konami are working together on these titles.