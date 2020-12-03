Terminator: Resistance > 2019 > XB1, PS4, PC
Terminator: Resistance > 2019 > XB1, PS4, PC
Anyone play this? It got awful reviews (though good user ones on MS site), but also say best Terminator game. Just wondering bc I have a GameCube game that I loved (Redemption, I think) and wondering if this at least somewhat satisfying Terminator game...
