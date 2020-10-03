DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL 2K 2021... 2k is back! Kind of...

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

NFL 2K 2021... 2k is back! Kind of...

   
Old 03-10-20, 08:37 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Rob V's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 10,784
Received 16 Likes on 14 Posts
NFL 2K 2021... 2k is back! Kind of...
Not sure what to make of the "non simulation" thing. I hope it's not NFL Blitz-like and can truly challenge Madden.

https://www.ign.com/articles/nfl-2k-...-football-game
Rob V is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-20, 08:42 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,912
Received 21 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: NFL 2K 2021... 2k is back! Kind of...
From the wording from the article, it sounds like a Mobile or a NFL Street/Blitz type game.
Sonny Corinthos is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.