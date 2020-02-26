DVD Talk Forum

Fuser - a new music game/experience from Harmonix - Fall 2020

Fuser - a new music game/experience from Harmonix - Fall 2020

   
02-26-20, 09:27 AM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,962
Received 15 Likes on 10 Posts
Fuser - a new music game/experience from Harmonix - Fall 2020


FUSER is a nonstop digital music festival where you control the music! By fusing elements of the world’s most popular songs with your own sound and style, FUSER invites you to create, collaborate and share your incredible music mixes and headlining performances with the world. Fuser is the evolution of the technology behind DropMix, distilled into a gaming experience that’s enhanced through familiar gaming consoles with instantaneously sharable results for every mix.
Gameplay:
02-26-20, 09:32 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,483
Received 31 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Fuser - a new music game/experience from Harmonix - Fall 2020
DJ Hero + Dropmix?
