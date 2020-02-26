Fuser - a new music game/experience from Harmonix - Fall 2020

Quote:

FUSER is a nonstop digital music festival where you control the music! By fusing elements of the world’s most popular songs with your own sound and style, FUSER invites you to create, collaborate and share your incredible music mixes and headlining performances with the world. Fuser is the evolution of the technology behind DropMix, distilled into a gaming experience that’s enhanced through familiar gaming consoles with instantaneously sharable results for every mix.