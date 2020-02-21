Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?

Never played or never owned? I think I played all of them, I never owned:

Colecovision

Sega Master System (though I did have the adapter for the Genesis and played PS1 and others through it)

Neo Geo

Atari Lynx

Sega Game gear

Atari Jaguar

3DO

Virtual Boy

Neo Geo Pocket

Wonderswan

N-Gage



On a side note, as a kid we only had Macs and my parents were adamant that the consoles were for games and the computer was for other stuff, so I missed out on a ton of computer games until around the Doom era.