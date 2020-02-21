Major video game consoles that you never played?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 775
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Major video game consoles that you never played?
I have never played a Sega Saturn, PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4.
What major video game consoles have you never played?
What major video game consoles have you never played?
#2
Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?
Never played or never owned? I think I played all of them, I never owned:
Colecovision
Sega Master System (though I did have the adapter for the Genesis and played PS1 and others through it)
Neo Geo
Atari Lynx
Sega Game gear
Atari Jaguar
3DO
Virtual Boy
Neo Geo Pocket
Wonderswan
N-Gage
On a side note, as a kid we only had Macs and my parents were adamant that the consoles were for games and the computer was for other stuff, so I missed out on a ton of computer games until around the Doom era.
Colecovision
Sega Master System (though I did have the adapter for the Genesis and played PS1 and others through it)
Neo Geo
Atari Lynx
Sega Game gear
Atari Jaguar
3DO
Virtual Boy
Neo Geo Pocket
Wonderswan
N-Gage
On a side note, as a kid we only had Macs and my parents were adamant that the consoles were for games and the computer was for other stuff, so I missed out on a ton of computer games until around the Doom era.
#4
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 775
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
#5
Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?
Virtual Boy
N-Gage
Though I had a friend who ran the local video game store so we tried out a lot of the smaller consoles. And I had another friend who was such a hardcore console nut that he even bought a jaguar at launch (and had a lynx)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off