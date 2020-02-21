DVD Talk Forum

Major video game consoles that you never played?

Major video game consoles that you never played?

   
02-21-20, 07:30 PM
Major video game consoles that you never played?
I have never played a Sega Saturn, PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4.

What major video game consoles have you never played?
02-21-20, 07:34 PM
Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?
Never played or never owned? I think I played all of them, I never owned:
Colecovision
Sega Master System (though I did have the adapter for the Genesis and played PS1 and others through it)
Neo Geo
Atari Lynx
Sega Game gear
Atari Jaguar
3DO
Virtual Boy
Neo Geo Pocket
Wonderswan
N-Gage

On a side note, as a kid we only had Macs and my parents were adamant that the consoles were for games and the computer was for other stuff, so I missed out on a ton of computer games until around the Doom era.
02-21-20, 07:39 PM
Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?
Colecovision
Intellivison
Nintendo GameCube
Nintendo Wii U
PlayStation 4
Sega Master System
Sega Saturn
Sega Dreamcast
Xbox
02-21-20, 07:40 PM
Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Never played or never owned? I think I played all of them, I never owned:
Thanks for your reply. Sorry for the confusion and I mean never played. Video game consoles that you never played a single game on.
02-21-20, 07:42 PM
Re: Major video game consoles that you never played?
Originally Posted by Sub-Zero View Post
Thanks for your reply. Sorry for the confusion and I mean never played. Video game consoles that you never played a single game on.
That would reduce the list to:
Virtual Boy
N-Gage

Though I had a friend who ran the local video game store so we tried out a lot of the smaller consoles. And I had another friend who was such a hardcore console nut that he even bought a jaguar at launch (and had a lynx)
