What are you playing? (February 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
What are you playing? (February 2020)
Im currently playing Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (XB1X). Assuming I can finish the titular lair at all , Im hoping to be done in time for Dreams to consume my life. I might start The Outer Worlds if I have time as well.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off