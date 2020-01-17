Videogame genre you never expected to love?

I have to admit, I tried a FPS, a Hitman on some system way back. I dont remember, but got dizzy or didnt feel good. Never played since. Then one day, years after out, never got original, but got an Xbox 360, first game I got was Halo: Combat Evolved, which was on original, but something in me just really wanted to play it and Ive never looked back on FPS. I almost prefer them now, will play some third person, but just have too much fun blowing shit up in a first person perspective. Never in a million years thought I would even try again, but I did and love em. Probably first real one actually was Metroid Prime on Gamecube which I finished and loved. Played it multiple times actually. Really want to play Echoes. They do have some third person elements when Samus in ball, but primarily FPS and I loved it.



So what genre do you really like or love that you never thought you would ever?

