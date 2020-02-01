DVD Talk Forum

GOTY 2019 Edition

Video Game Talk
View Poll Results: GOTY
Slay the Spire
0
0%
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
0
0%
Kingdom Hearts III
0
0%
Apex Legends
0
0%
Borderlands 3
0
0%
Gears 5
0
0%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
0
0%
Metro Exodus
0
0%
Anthem
0
0%
Devil May Cry 5
0
0%
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
0
0%
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
0
0%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
0
0%
Mortal Kombat 11
0
0%
Days Gone
1
33.33%
A Plague Tale: Innocence
0
0%
The Outer Worlds
0
0%
Outer Wilds
0
0%
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
0
0%
Death Stranding
1
33.33%
Super Mario Maker 2
0
0%
Luigi's Mansion 3
0
0%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
0
0%
Control
0
0%
Other
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

GOTY 2019 Edition

   
01-02-20, 09:06 AM
mattysemo247
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 12,522
GOTY 2019 Edition
Now that 2019 is over, what was your GOTY?
01-02-20, 09:21 AM
Osiris3657
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 8,430
Re: GOTY 2019 Edition
As far as 2019 releases, I only played the RE2 remake and Days Gone. 1 vote for Days Gone.
01-02-20, 09:22 AM
Noonan
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 12,515
Re: GOTY 2019 Edition
Disco Elysium and it's not even close
01-02-20, 09:23 AM
Michael Corvin
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 58,032
Re: GOTY 2019 Edition
I played a fraction of what I did in 2018 so I can't really even vote. I spent most of my time in Spider-man.

So out of poll options... anything but Jedi: Fallen Order?
01-02-20, 09:46 AM
starseed1981
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: Marina Del Rey, California
Posts: 9,900
Re: GOTY 2019 Edition
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Disco Elysium and it's not even close
I'd never even heard of this til it started appearing on multiple end of the year lists. It kinda makes me wish I had a better computer than my lowly Alienware i3 steambox haha.

For me, it's Death Stranding.
