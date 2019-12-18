DINO CRISIS: remake?

Quote:

According to a new Resident Evil Ambassadors program email, Capcom has yet another unannounced game that select fans will get to test soon.

This morning, members of Capcoms Resident Evil Ambassadors program received a new email informing them that testing will begin for an unannounced title.



An excerpt from the email that IGN was forwarded reads: Also, as limited offers to Ambassadors, we have invitations to a play test session of our unannounced title, and priority seats at our game show booth.



We know Capcom renewed its trademark for Dino Crisis earlier this week. But companies often renew trademarks even if there isnt a new game in development. Considering the email was sent to Resident Evil ambassadors, theres a chance it could be for yet another Resident Evil game.