DINO CRISIS: remake?
Dino Crisis Trademark Filed by Capcom
Reboot or a new game, anyone?
Capcom has filed a new trademark for Dino Crisis with the Japan Patent Office. Many other games were also trademarked, including Mega Man, Darkstalkers, and Breath of Fire.
Japanese trademark watch website Chizai-Watch notes that Capcom filed these new trademarks on November 29, 2019 while they were published on December 17, 2019.As Siliconera reports, this is the second new trademark for Dino Crisis filed by Capcom recently. The first was filed on February 5, 2018 and granted on December 28, 2018. The last Japanese trademark for Dino Crisis before that was granted on March 31, 2000.
Rumours of a Dino Crisis reboot circulated back in 2017 but Capcom responded to those saying that there were not any conversations happening within Capcom on that subject at the time.
Given the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake and with the Resident Evil 3 remake now confirmed, its possible that Capcom is looking to do something with the Dino Crisis series too.
However, given that Capcom also filed trademarks for many other games on the same date as Dino Crisis, it could simply be a formality.
As Siliconera notes, the other games Capcom trademarked on November 29 are Bionic Commando, Breath of Fire, Ghosts n Goblins, Project Justice, Power Stone, Mega Man, Mega Man Legends, Rival Schools, Strider, and Darkstalkers 3.
The original Dino Crisis came out in 1999 and was followed up with two sequels. In our Dino Crisis review we gave it a 9.2 and described it as Resident Evil with dinosaurs.
Capcom Is Inviting Players to Test Another Unannounced Game
According to a new Resident Evil Ambassadors program email, Capcom has yet another unannounced game that select fans will get to test soon.
This morning, members of Capcoms Resident Evil Ambassadors program received a new email informing them that testing will begin for an unannounced title.
An excerpt from the email that IGN was forwarded reads: Also, as limited offers to Ambassadors, we have invitations to a play test session of our unannounced title, and priority seats at our game show booth.
We know Capcom renewed its trademark for Dino Crisis earlier this week. But companies often renew trademarks even if there isnt a new game in development. Considering the email was sent to Resident Evil ambassadors, theres a chance it could be for yet another Resident Evil game.
