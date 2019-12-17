Ultimate Rivals: The Rink (NHL, MLB, WNBA, NBA, USWNT hockey game) -- Apple Arcade

Quote:

Set in a digital world of the near future, Ultimate Rivals: The Rink is a hockey experience that, for the first time, gives fans the ability to play as their favorite athletes wherever and however they choose.

 High-flying, over-the-top action arcade hockey: Play 3-on-3 hockey at break-neck speeds! Choose your team and then pass, check, shoot, and score in ways youve always imagined.



 Short-session games and intuitive controls make The Rink easy to pick up and play but with deep levels of strategy to explore.



 Superstars from across the sports world create ultimate rosters: Team up your favorite athletes from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and US Womens National Soccer Team to create powerhouse squads. Choose wisely to combine their playing styles to maximize their impact on the ice!



 Sports-themed Ultimate moves: Trigger The Cup, Wild Pitch and other devastating moves that provide powerful advantages over your opponent!



 Online play (1v1) allows you to take on all challengers while offline single-player mode has 3 difficulty levels.

