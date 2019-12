Ultimate Rivals: The Rink (NHL, MLB, WNBA, NBA, USWNT hockey game) -- Apple Arcade

Quote:

Set in a digital world of the near future, Ultimate Rivals™: The Rink is a hockey experience that, for the first time, gives fans the ability to play as their favorite athletes wherever and however they choose.

• High-flying, over-the-top action arcade hockey: Play 3-on-3 hockey at break-neck speeds! Choose your team and then pass, check, shoot, and score in ways you’ve always imagined.



• Short-session games and intuitive controls make The Rink easy to pick up and play but with deep levels of strategy to explore.



• Superstars from across the sports world create ultimate rosters: Team up your favorite athletes from the NHL, NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and US Women’s National Soccer Team to create powerhouse squads. Choose wisely to combine their playing styles to maximize their impact on the ice!



• Sports-themed Ultimate moves: Trigger “The Cup”, “Wild Pitch” and other devastating moves that provide powerful advantages over your opponent!



• Online play (1v1) allows you to take on all challengers while offline single-player mode has 3 difficulty levels.