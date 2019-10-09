GEARS TACTICS: PC/Xbox One -April 28, 2020
#2
Re: GEARS TACTICS: PC/Xbox One -April 28, 2020
For those asking, #GearsTactics is single player and has no micro transactions. Not even cosmetic ones. Everything is earned in game.— Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) December 13, 2019
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off