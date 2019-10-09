DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

GEARS TACTICS: PC/Xbox One -April 28, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

GEARS TACTICS: PC/Xbox One -April 28, 2020

   
Old 12-13-19, 09:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,915
GEARS TACTICS: PC/Xbox One -April 28, 2020

gerrythedon is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 11:14 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,915
Re: GEARS TACTICS: PC/Xbox One -April 28, 2020


gerrythedon is offline  
Reply
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Gears 5 (9/10/2019: XB1, PC)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.