DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020

   
Old 12-12-19, 10:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,727
Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
I know this was announced at the Game Awards tonight, but thought it could use it's own thread. How much do you think this will cost at launch?


Sonny Corinthos is offline  
Reply
Old 12-12-19, 10:23 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 27,893
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
How much will it cost? Around the same as PS5, I would assume. Let's see who blinks first and announces a price?
fujishig is offline  
Reply
Old 12-12-19, 10:51 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 57,944
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
$399

Every console that has launched above that price spelled its doom.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply
Old 12-12-19, 11:08 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,551
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Looks like a PC tower. That would be a difficult fit for my current set up.
DJariya is offline  
Reply
Old 12-12-19, 11:22 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 1,420
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Yes, you can use the new Xbox Series X horizontally
Don’t worry, you won’t have to buy a new TV stand

https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2019/1...ertical-design


The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s newly revealed next-gen console with a unique, PC-inspired vertical design that has already had many questioning how on earth they’re going to fit it into their TV stand. But don’t worry: according to Xbox head Phil Spencer, Microsoft “designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation.”

Based on the orientation of the Xbox button on the Xbox Series X, it’s clear that Microsoft intends for the console to be stood up vertically, much in the same way that the current Xbox One consoles were designed to lay flat.

Microsoft also hasn’t released a picture of what the Xbox Series X will look like in its horizontal orientation, but through advanced imaging technology (i.e., rotating an image 90 degrees) we’ve been able to piece together a rough idea of what that will look like.
Spoiler:







Ok, so it’s still gonna take up a whole lot of space inside your TV console. But it’s better than no horizontal mode at all.


Match is offline  
Reply
Old 12-12-19, 11:42 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Yeah that's going to take up a lot of space and look hideous. ugh.
Decker is offline  
Reply
Old 12-12-19, 11:55 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,771
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Michael Corvin View Post
$399

Every console that has launched above that price spelled its doom.
The rumor is that there are going to be multiple SKUs  one mega-powered and the other with significantly less graphical oomph  so it might be both above and at-or-below that price point.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 12:01 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 57,944
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Looks about as big as two Xbox S's stacked on each other.

The vertical orientation isn't too hideous if you have the space to do it and aren't gong to use discs. Looks like they're trying to channel Apple's Airport Extreme routers. Or if you're going all digital you could just bury it in your setup or wire it up in a nearby closet. Horizontal looks way too bland though. Probably why they didn't release a promo image of it.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 12:05 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 57,944
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
The rumor is that there are going to be multiple SKUs  one mega-powered and the other with significantly less graphical oomph  so it might be both above and at-or-below that price point.
Looking at rumors it seems the cheaper could be an XCloud streaming box. If that's the case and they try and release a traditional console at $500, then they are DOA again and learned nothing from last gen.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 12:17 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,771
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
The rumors Ive seen point to two consoles with the same (or at least similar) CPU but different GPUs. The high-end console (Series X) has an optical drive; the low-end (Series S?) does not. The high-end is said to target 4K/60fps, while the lower-end is targeting 1440p. Xcloud will definitely be part of the conversation, but the lower-end console wont be an Xcloud box.

But it wouldnt surprise me if they have an Xcloud box too. Why launch one console when you can launch 3?
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 08:26 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,837
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Yeah that's going to take up a lot of space and look hideous. ugh.
Did they give specs? It doesn't look that big at all.
Rival11 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 08:36 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 27,893
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
Did they give specs? It doesn't look that big at all.
You can look at the controller and approximate the size.

Seems like foolishness to have that much of a graphical difference between high and low end just to try to reduce the price, mainly because that seems like a lot of work for developers. I guess we have the switch docked and undocked as an predecessor for that, though. Otherwise, like the current gen of Xbox and PS, I'm not sure anyone but the top developers will even utilize the better mode. If they can save money removing the optical drive and not reupping whatever the Blu-ray license costs, that makes some sense, since they introduced that this gen and gamepass has been a compelling offering.
fujishig is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 09:06 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
Did they give specs? It doesn't look that big at all.
Imagine a square shaped box big enough to just fit an Xbox One controller. Now stack three of those. That is approximately the size.
Decker is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 09:09 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 12,440
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
So this is basically a desktop PC running custom software? Did they not consider people who use entertainment centers or component shelves?
Noonan is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 10:00 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
lopper's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Phoenix
Posts: 2,319
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
I think Ill most likely spend any money that I wouldve normally spent on a new Xbox on upgrading my pc. Since their exclusives will be available on PC through Game Pass, I just dont see any reason to buy one of these.

And I just dont have the room on my desk for a mini fridge anyway.
lopper is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 11:12 AM
  #16  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,837
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Hmmmm, I'm not seeing it, looks compact to me. Definitely not saying I'm right.
Rival11 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 11:22 AM
  #17  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,837
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
So gamespot said the console is as wide as the controller and three times as tall (as the controller) - that doesn't seem bad to me at all.
Rival11 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 11:24 AM
  #18  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 12,440
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
For me it will come down to A) can it be placed horizontally? & B) If yes, will it fit in a component rack?
Noonan is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 11:26 AM
  #19  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
So gamespot said the console is as wide as the controller and three times as tall (as the controller) - that doesn't seem bad to me at all.
And as deep as a controller is wide. Not a box the size of three controllers stacked on top of each other, but rather a square box that tall and wide. Pretty big.
Decker is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 12:25 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 12,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
The overall dimensions aren't THAT much bigger than an XBox One X.

If you stand the current X on it's side so that the top is facing the front - the height is 2.5 controllers, the width is 2 controllers and depth is half a controller.
So this new console will be a half controller taller, 1 controller slimmer, and a half controller deeper.
Coral is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 12:38 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 27,893
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by Coral View Post
The overall dimensions aren't THAT much bigger than an XBox One X.

If you stand the current X on it's side so that the top is facing the front - the height is 2.5 controllers, the width is 2 controllers and depth is half a controller.
So this new console will be a half controller taller, 1 controller slimmer, and a half controller deeper.
Are you just saying this to demonstrate dimensions? Because at least what they showed us, the disk slot is on the longer edge, and nobody is going to put it in their home theater with the top facing front.

But I mainly think the height in sidewards mode is what's going to cause problems, as well as if the "top" in standing mode is where heat dissapates.
fujishig is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 12:39 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,658
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
So boxy, yet unsexy.
E Unit is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 01:07 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 12,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Are you just saying this to demonstrate dimensions? Because at least what they showed us, the disk slot is on the longer edge, and nobody is going to put it in their home theater with the top facing front.

But I mainly think the height in sidewards mode is what's going to cause problems, as well as if the "top" in standing mode is where heat dissapates.
Yea, it was just to compare dimensions.

The size will cause some problems for some AV setups. Less and less people have standard AV shelves, as more people are using console tables nowadays. The new xbox looks like it'll fit sideways without any issues inside my console table, and won't be an issue sideways or standing up on the top of my console table.

The power of the console will be a beast, so the footprint has no choice but to be bigger. PCs will this sort of power aren't very small either.
Coral is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 01:21 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Sonny Corinthos's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,727
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
No matter which way I turn it, that big ole thing is not going to fit in my Entertainment Center. Let's hope the final product is not as big.
Sonny Corinthos is offline  
Reply
Old 12-13-19, 02:10 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 57,944
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
So boxy, yet unsexy.
Honestly it looks like a prototype more than a finished design.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.