Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020

Quote: Rival11 Originally Posted by Did they give specs? It doesn't look that big at all.

You can look at the controller and approximate the size.Seems like foolishness to have that much of a graphical difference between high and low end just to try to reduce the price, mainly because that seems like a lot of work for developers. I guess we have the switch docked and undocked as an predecessor for that, though. Otherwise, like the current gen of Xbox and PS, I'm not sure anyone but the top developers will even utilize the better mode. If they can save money removing the optical drive and not reupping whatever the Blu-ray license costs, that makes some sense, since they introduced that this gen and gamepass has been a compelling offering.