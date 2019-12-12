Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,727
#5
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 1,420
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Yes, you can use the new Xbox Series X horizontally
Don’t worry, you won’t have to buy a new TV stand
https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2019/1...ertical-design
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s newly revealed next-gen console with a unique, PC-inspired vertical design that has already had many questioning how on earth they’re going to fit it into their TV stand. But don’t worry: according to Xbox head Phil Spencer, Microsoft “designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation.”
Based on the orientation of the Xbox button on the Xbox Series X, it’s clear that Microsoft intends for the console to be stood up vertically, much in the same way that the current Xbox One consoles were designed to lay flat.
Microsoft also hasn’t released a picture of what the Xbox Series X will look like in its horizontal orientation, but through advanced imaging technology (i.e., rotating an image 90 degrees) we’ve been able to piece together a rough idea of what that will look like.
Ok, so it’s still gonna take up a whole lot of space inside your TV console. But it’s better than no horizontal mode at all.
Don’t worry, you won’t have to buy a new TV stand
https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2019/1...ertical-design
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s newly revealed next-gen console with a unique, PC-inspired vertical design that has already had many questioning how on earth they’re going to fit it into their TV stand. But don’t worry: according to Xbox head Phil Spencer, Microsoft “designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation.”
Based on the orientation of the Xbox button on the Xbox Series X, it’s clear that Microsoft intends for the console to be stood up vertically, much in the same way that the current Xbox One consoles were designed to lay flat.
Microsoft also hasn’t released a picture of what the Xbox Series X will look like in its horizontal orientation, but through advanced imaging technology (i.e., rotating an image 90 degrees) we’ve been able to piece together a rough idea of what that will look like.
Spoiler:
Ok, so it’s still gonna take up a whole lot of space inside your TV console. But it’s better than no horizontal mode at all.
#7
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
#8
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Looks about as big as two Xbox S's stacked on each other.
The vertical orientation isn't too hideous if you have the space to do it and aren't gong to use discs. Looks like they're trying to channel Apple's Airport Extreme routers. Or if you're going all digital you could just bury it in your setup or wire it up in a nearby closet. Horizontal looks way too bland though. Probably why they didn't release a promo image of it.
The vertical orientation isn't too hideous if you have the space to do it and aren't gong to use discs. Looks like they're trying to channel Apple's Airport Extreme routers. Or if you're going all digital you could just bury it in your setup or wire it up in a nearby closet. Horizontal looks way too bland though. Probably why they didn't release a promo image of it.
#9
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
#10
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
The rumors Ive seen point to two consoles with the same (or at least similar) CPU but different GPUs. The high-end console (Series X) has an optical drive; the low-end (Series S?) does not. The high-end is said to target 4K/60fps, while the lower-end is targeting 1440p. Xcloud will definitely be part of the conversation, but the lower-end console wont be an Xcloud box.
But it wouldnt surprise me if they have an Xcloud box too. Why launch one console when you can launch 3?
But it wouldnt surprise me if they have an Xcloud box too. Why launch one console when you can launch 3?
#12
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 27,893
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Seems like foolishness to have that much of a graphical difference between high and low end just to try to reduce the price, mainly because that seems like a lot of work for developers. I guess we have the switch docked and undocked as an predecessor for that, though. Otherwise, like the current gen of Xbox and PS, I'm not sure anyone but the top developers will even utilize the better mode. If they can save money removing the optical drive and not reupping whatever the Blu-ray license costs, that makes some sense, since they introduced that this gen and gamepass has been a compelling offering.
#13
#15
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
I think Ill most likely spend any money that I wouldve normally spent on a new Xbox on upgrading my pc. Since their exclusives will be available on PC through Game Pass, I just dont see any reason to buy one of these.
And I just dont have the room on my desk for a mini fridge anyway.
And I just dont have the room on my desk for a mini fridge anyway.
#19
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
#20
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 12,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
The overall dimensions aren't THAT much bigger than an XBox One X.
If you stand the current X on it's side so that the top is facing the front - the height is 2.5 controllers, the width is 2 controllers and depth is half a controller.
So this new console will be a half controller taller, 1 controller slimmer, and a half controller deeper.
If you stand the current X on it's side so that the top is facing the front - the height is 2.5 controllers, the width is 2 controllers and depth is half a controller.
So this new console will be a half controller taller, 1 controller slimmer, and a half controller deeper.
#21
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 27,893
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
The overall dimensions aren't THAT much bigger than an XBox One X.
If you stand the current X on it's side so that the top is facing the front - the height is 2.5 controllers, the width is 2 controllers and depth is half a controller.
So this new console will be a half controller taller, 1 controller slimmer, and a half controller deeper.
If you stand the current X on it's side so that the top is facing the front - the height is 2.5 controllers, the width is 2 controllers and depth is half a controller.
So this new console will be a half controller taller, 1 controller slimmer, and a half controller deeper.
But I mainly think the height in sidewards mode is what's going to cause problems, as well as if the "top" in standing mode is where heat dissapates.
#23
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 12,453
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
Are you just saying this to demonstrate dimensions? Because at least what they showed us, the disk slot is on the longer edge, and nobody is going to put it in their home theater with the top facing front.
But I mainly think the height in sidewards mode is what's going to cause problems, as well as if the "top" in standing mode is where heat dissapates.
But I mainly think the height in sidewards mode is what's going to cause problems, as well as if the "top" in standing mode is where heat dissapates.
The size will cause some problems for some AV setups. Less and less people have standard AV shelves, as more people are using console tables nowadays. The new xbox looks like it'll fit sideways without any issues inside my console table, and won't be an issue sideways or standing up on the top of my console table.
The power of the console will be a beast, so the footprint has no choice but to be bigger. PCs will this sort of power aren't very small either.
#24
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 5,727
Re: Xbox Series X: Holiday 2020
No matter which way I turn it, that big ole thing is not going to fit in my Entertainment Center. Let's hope the final product is not as big.